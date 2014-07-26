Astana Ballet to perform in St.Petersburg

Tatiana Bek

The "Alem," produced by a Russian choreographer Nikita Dmitrievskyi, was successfully premiered on 27 June at the Peace and HarmonyPalace. It is a touching and beautiful story of the birth of Soul, the way it makes from heaven to earth life through darkness and trials. It is only a clot of energy at first, eager to get the shell to be a vessel for fire of Love to spark in. It is yet to find the name and place for itself through long trial and trail. The name to it will be Alem - the universe – beauty of the world.

The original choreography of Nikita Dmitrievsky is a subtle, careful synthesis of current world trends and national traditions of choreography. The visual concept of the play was developed taking into account peculiarities of Kazakhstan culture, by a leading Russian expert in multimedia LeonidBasin. Music to it is authored by composers Armand Amar and Bulat Gafarov, the libretto - by well-known Kazakh poet and screenwriter Bakhit Kairbekov and by Nikita Dmitrievskyi.

 

In less than two years of its existence, the Astana Ballet has made a name both at home and in other countries, and is now ready for one-act ballet. "It is important for us to develop, try new forms and directions, talk to the audience in contemporary, understandable language of dance, and reflect the national features," - says director of the Astana Ballet Valery Kuzembaev.

European tour of the theatre is ahead.

 

