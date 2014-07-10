Cathedral will be built on raised funds

Общество
Sergey Gorbunov

The staff of the Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant listed their 1-day salary for construction in Pavlodar of Michael the Archangel Orthodox cathedral.

The construction was started last year on sponsors’ money of one of the patrons and Pavlodar dwellers’ contributions. But the raised more than 30 million tenge sufficed only for the basement part of the building, as the contractor that received the full sum, declared itself bankrupt and quit the site that has been idling all this time, although it was listed as a startup object this year.

To remedy the situation, the Pavlodar diocese sought the assistance of Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, who responded and raised the funds, despite the challenges the aluminum industry is undergoing with a slump in world metal prices.

Likewise, on the funds raised by metallurgists in 2011, the Isabek Ishan Khazret mausoleum complex was built in the Akkol tract. They also sponsor the orphanages, large families, pensioners and the disabled.

 

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