Death of girl in summer camp under control in MES

The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) keep track of the investigation into reasons of the death of a schoolgirl Aruzhan Abildina, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“This case is under control, we are aware of it. Forensic examination is ongoing, and when its conclusions are ready, they will be announced. A special commission was formed to look into the accident,” the minister told the journalists. He refrained from comment or speculations before the findings are ready.

It was earlier reported in media that in a hospital in Kokshetau, a 9-year-old girl had died, who was taken to it in a coma from the children's summer camp "Continent". According to the girl's mother, two weeks ago, she was seeing off from Zhezkazgan to Burabai a perfectly healthy child, and she claims that she has been repeatedly trying to reach the camp on phone to ask how her daughter was doing there, but her calls were not answered. They allegedly called the mother only after the girl was already in the intensive care.