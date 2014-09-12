Политика
New greenhouse opening in Aktobe region in October
Nazymgul Kumyspaeva

In October this year a new greenhouse of Zhylyzhay LLP will be launched, taking up a 3-ha area, built on Spanish technology, Aktobe region’s governor Arkhimed Muhambetov told a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

Accounting on the performance of agriculture, he cited figures, pointing to on-year growth in animal husbandry and meat production.

Wheat acreage this year was downed to 55% of the total crop area (623.8 ha), but forage and vegetables crop areas were 55.5% and 3.5% increased respectively, the governor accounted.

Популярное

Все
Медиаграмотность – наше все в информационном океане современности
История преодоления: как труд поднимает на ноги
Мухтар Ауэзов пионер казахстанского футбола?
Почему Икара и безработного не волнуют цены на авиабилеты
Укреплять продовольственную безопасность в Казахстане следует комплексно: эксперт
Казахстанские специалисты выявили в архивах Венгрии документы, проливающие свет на малоизвестные страницы нашей истории
Спидкубинг в Казахстане набирает обороты: об этом свидетельствуют результаты недавнего чемпионата Азии
Хватит ли зимой тепла Петропавловску, и нужно ли запасаться электро­обогревателями?
Людмила Рудакова: жизнь в танце
Идеи хорошие, а дело хромает
Куа-Куа и сувениры
Мчал по острову поезд
Заветы Учителя нации
И смех, и слезы, и любовь
Барышня-боярышня
С казахским по жизни
Фестиваль станет традиционным
Нас ждет реформа
Ищи работу на ярмарке
Видеть, думать, говорить
Скандальное интервью посла Украины в Казахстане прокомментировал Совет АНК
Минтруда представило проект Социального кодекса РК
Реформа строительной отрасли: что предлагают в Правительстве Казахстана
Металлический штырь вытащили из головы ребенка акмолинские врачи
Ситуация по коронавирусу в Казахстане на 20 августа
Ситуация по коронавирусу в Казахстане на 19 августа
Полиция начала проверку в Назарбаев Университете
Тест для родителей на определение готовности ребенка к школе
Токаев выразил соболезнования Эрдогану
Солдат-срочник умер на заставе в Атырауской области
Почему психолог назвал пациентку зажравшейся
Ситуация по коронавирусу в Казахстане на 21 августа
Казахстанское кино хорошо представлено в мире. Но у нас есть извечная проблема – прокат
Республиканская августовская конференция прошла в Казахстане
Труп 23-летнего парня нашли на территории шахты в Акмолинской области
Нет оснований для пессимистических прогнозов в отношении сотрудничества Казахстана и России – Токаев
О чем пишут на заборах разных стран?
Тайга и степь, древность и современность, этническая кухня и народные ремесла – такой туризм развивают в Риддере
Спецоперация в Усть-Каменогорске: изъяты наркотики на 65 млн тенге
Какие школы и когда перейдут на пятидневку в Казахстане
Убил знакомого из-за сообщения в WhatsApp житель Нур-Султана
"Квартет" юных разбойников с ножом избивал и грабил прохожих в Алматы
Изнасилование 11-летнего мальчика расследуют в Алматы
Опубликован список обладателей образовательных грантов
Закутанного в целлофан мужчину обнаружили во дворе дома в Экибастузе
Тела женщины с детьми нашли в квартире в Алматы: о страшных криках рассказали соседи
Льготное дизтопливо для уборки урожая перепродавали предприниматели в Казахстане
МВД начал рассылать казахстанцам SMS с предупреждениями
Ситуация по коронавирусу в Казахстане на 6 августа
Пропавшая в Костанайской области 5-летняя девочка найдена мертвой
Дворец на разграбление
На рассылку о новом локдауне с 1 сентября ответили в Минздраве
Казахстан начнет экспортировать мясо в Саудовскую Аравию
На какую поддержку может рассчитывать женщина с ребенком в Казахстане
Долговая яма кредитных товариществ Казахстана
Неожиданный прогноз по коронавирусу дали в Минздраве Казахстана
Стратегия пересборки университетов Казахстана: реальность и возможности
16-летняя девочка-сирота выбросилась из окна 10-го этажа после изнасилования в Павлодаре
На 5 лет посадили супругов за призывы присоединить часть Казахстана к России
Экосистема инноваций

Читайте также

Президент , Международное сотрудничество , Политика
Какие документы подписаны по итогам переговоров лидеров Каз…
Политика
Кайрату Кудайбергену продлили арест на два месяца
Политика , Кадровые назначения
Шынгыс Ануарбеков возглавил Департамент госдоходов по Нур-С…
Политика , Кадровые назначения
Руслан Данияров стал руководителем Департамента госдоходов …

Архив

  • [[year]]
  • [[month.label]]
  • [[day]]