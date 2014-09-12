New greenhouse opening in Aktobe region in October

In October this year a new greenhouse of Zhylyzhay LLP will be launched, taking up a 3-ha area, built on Spanish technology, Aktobe region’s governor Arkhimed Muhambetov told a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

Accounting on the performance of agriculture, he cited figures, pointing to on-year growth in animal husbandry and meat production.

Wheat acreage this year was downed to 55% of the total crop area (623.8 ha), but forage and vegetables crop areas were 55.5% and 3.5% increased respectively, the governor accounted.