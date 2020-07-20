Nur-Sultan schools and preschools are understaffed

Nur-Sultan schools and preschools are short of more than 2,000 teachers, Kazpravda.kz correspondent quotes the head of the Education Department of the city, Sholpan Kadyrova, announcing at the briefing at the akimat.

"By the end of the academic year, the understaffing was 842, taking into account 706 teachers, who are on retirement and the opening of new schools, the shortage was more than 2000 teachers. Teachers of primary schools with Russian as the language of instruction, of the Russian language and literature, mathematics, computer science, English are required, also speech therapists, as well as educators of preschool institutions with special preschool education, " Sholpan Kadyrova said.

According to her, the roadmap for the provision of educational organizations with personnel has been developed and approved, on which work is carried out with universities and TVE institutions of the republic.

"To attract teachers, work continues on holding online meetings with university graduates. Heads of the capital’s schools, kindergartens take part in online job fairs; they are considering candidates, including working teachers in the regions. On the enbek.kz portal, there are about 300 CVs under consideration," Kadyrova added.

