Over 900 000 people visited Astana on holidays

During the celebrations of the Day of the Capital, 900 000 people have visited Astana, the city mayor’s press office says.

"On the festive days, more than 900,000 people had been to 30 celebration venues. Around 3,500 home and foreign artists were performing in the concerts, the official website of the city administration states.

Outdoor events were much-favored this year, such as the first festival of family art "Apple", held in Astana parks, youth sports events, gala concerts, food festivals, various exhibitions and fairs.

In addition, for the first time fireworks could be seen from three places of the city: the YesilRiver, the site opposite the Capital’s Park, the site in front of the Khan Shatyr mall as well as the square opposite the sports complex "Kazakhstan". About 20 professional pyrotechnics were involved in preparation of the festivities fireworks, who launched into the sky about 5 000 fireworks.

Particularly spectacular, according to the city administration, were special effects on water: fiery ships on the YesilRiver, and the symbol of Astana – Baiterek, towering over the water at full length.

In general, according to the organizers, the Capital Day went on at a due level, and the police reported no disorders.

“We owe this good organization to a proper teamwork of the city services and relevant departments”, the statement says.