Week of Kazakh cinema is underway in Brazil

In the capital of Brazil the Week of Kazakh cinema was officially opened, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The solemn opening ceremony was attended by the representatives of scientific, cultural and academic circles, ministries and departments, professors and students, media and the diplomatic corps, accredited in Brazil.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil Bahytzhan Ordabaev noted that within a short period of time Kazakhstan has made a great economic breakthrough.

According to the press service, all the films were provided with the Portuguese subtitles. On the first day the film "The Sky of My Childhood", dedicated to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was showed. The Week of Kazakh cinema in Brazil will end Dec 10, 2014.